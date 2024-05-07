Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 07, 2024

Zodiac signs and their habits 

Talking very loud

ARIES

Not listening to anyone else if they think they're right

TAURUS

Not giving the other person a chance to speak

GEMINI

Overreacting

CANCER

Always wanting to win

LEO

Over analyzing everything

VIRGO

Not trusting someone until they've proven their worth

SCORPIO

Being dangerously sarcastic

CAPRICORN

Zoning out in the middle of conversations

AQUARIUS

Falling asleep everywhere

PISCES

