Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 07, 2024
Zodiac signs and their habits
Talking very loud
ARIES
Image Source: Shutterstock
Not listening to anyone else if they think they're right
TAURUS
Image Source: Shutterstock
Not giving the other person a chance to speak
GEMINI
Image Source: Shutterstock
Overreacting
CANCER
Image Source: Shutterstock
Always wanting to win
LEO
Image Source: Shutterstock
Over analyzing everything
Image Source: Shutterstock
VIRGO
Not trusting someone until they've proven their worth
SCORPIO
Image Source: Shutterstock
Being dangerously sarcastic
CAPRICORN
Image Source: Shutterstock
Zoning out in the middle of conversations
AQUARIUS
Image Source: Shutterstock
Falling asleep everywhere
PISCES
Image Source: Shutterstock
