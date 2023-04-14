Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

APRIL 14, 2023

Zodiac Signs And Their Hidden Talents 

Aries is a karaoke master. Their dynamite personality is a crowd-pleaser in parties 

Aries

They are excellent poker players. Don’t let their poker face get the best of you, because they’re in it for the long run, given their invigorated endurance

Taurus

Gemini has green fingers. They have the gift of plant cultivation

Gemini

They are brilliant at storytelling 

Cancer 

Leo

Leo is a born animal whisperer 

Virgo’s skill lies in martial arts 

Virgo

Libra is a great actor 

Libra

Scorpio is musically gifted 

Scorpio

They are serious pastry chefs 

Sagittarius

Capricorn is secretly great at rapping 

Capricorn

Aquarius can walk on their hands 

Aquarius

Pisces is a gifted belly dancer 

Pisces

