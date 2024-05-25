Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 25, 2024

Zodiac signs and their ideal partners 

Someone who'll remind them of their first love. Someone who is timid, caring and a bit clumsy

Aries

Image Source: Freepik

Someone who takes care of them and listens. They're ready to marry you in a month if you're a match for them

Taurus

Image Source: Freepik

Someone they've known for a few days, just for fun and because they love spontaneity

Gemini

Image Source: Freepik

Someone who will show them compassion and care after a toxic relationship

Cancer

Image Source: Freepik

Someone who happens to be in the right place at the right time, and simply starting a conversation

Image Source: Freepik

Leo

Someone who may not immediately appeal to them but who will persistently insist on a relationship, and later they will fall in love with them

Virgo

Image Source: Freepik

Someone whom they will initially hate, but within that hatred, a spark of love and sympathy will ignite

Libra

Image Source: Freepik

Someone who will initially be very shy but will reveal their charisma when they are with them

Scorpio

Image Source: Freepik

Capricorn

Image Source: Freepik

Someone who takes the initiative into their own hands, being the first to kiss them, propose, etc

Someone creative who will give them unusual gifts and impress them

Pisces

Image Source: Freepik

