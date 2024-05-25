Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 25, 2024
Zodiac signs and their ideal partners
Someone who'll remind them of their first love. Someone who is timid, caring and a bit clumsy
Aries
Image Source: Freepik
Someone who takes care of them and listens. They're ready to marry you in a month if you're a match for them
Taurus
Image Source: Freepik
Someone they've known for a few days, just for fun and because they love spontaneity
Gemini
Image Source: Freepik
Someone who will show them compassion and care after a toxic relationship
Cancer
Image Source: Freepik
Someone who happens to be in the right place at the right time, and simply starting a conversation
Image Source: Freepik
Leo
Someone who may not immediately appeal to them but who will persistently insist on a relationship, and later they will fall in love with them
Virgo
Image Source: Freepik
Someone whom they will initially hate, but within that hatred, a spark of love and sympathy will ignite
Libra
Image Source: Freepik
Someone who will initially be very shy but will reveal their charisma when they are with them
Scorpio
Image Source: Freepik
Capricorn
Image Source: Freepik
Someone who takes the initiative into their own hands, being the first to kiss them, propose, etc
Someone creative who will give them unusual gifts and impress them
Pisces
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.