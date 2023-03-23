MAR 23, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs And Their Love Languages

Fiery, passionate Leo's love language is definitely physical touch—these lovers need to be showered with affection

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Leo

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries secretly love to get cozy and feel the warmth of another person. Physical closeness is their love language

Aries

Their love language is activism (act of service). The key to their heart is not just making a big donation or showing up to a huge protest, it's doing little things every single day that make a difference

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Aquarius 

Their love language is receiving gifts

Image: Pinkvilla 

Capricorn

Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra 

When it comes to Libra's love language, they prefer to spend dedicated time with their partner to know they're appreciated

Their love languages are physical touch and gifting giving

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram 

Sagittarius 

Pisces's love language is words of affirmation, since they prefer to be shown love through words, and the more romantic, the better

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces 

Gemini's love language is words of affirmation as well 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Gemini

Since Scorpio's love language is physical touch, showing them affection means lots of physical intimacy

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio 

Non-verbal communication is their preference, since Taurus use body language to show their feelings

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

They love being showered with compliments and kind words

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Cancer 

Virgo's love language is words of affirmation

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo 

