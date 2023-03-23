MAR 23, 2023
Zodiac Signs And Their Love Languages
Fiery, passionate Leo's love language is definitely physical touch—these lovers need to be showered with affection
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leo
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries secretly love to get cozy and feel the warmth of another person. Physical closeness is their love language
Aries
Their love language is activism (act of service). The key to their heart is not just making a big donation or showing up to a huge protest, it's doing little things every single day that make a difference
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
Their love language is receiving gifts
Image: Pinkvilla
Capricorn
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
When it comes to Libra's love language, they prefer to spend dedicated time with their partner to know they're appreciated
Their love languages are physical touch and gifting giving
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Sagittarius
Pisces's love language is words of affirmation, since they prefer to be shown love through words, and the more romantic, the better
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
Gemini's love language is words of affirmation as well
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Gemini
Since Scorpio's love language is physical touch, showing them affection means lots of physical intimacy
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Scorpio
Non-verbal communication is their preference, since Taurus use body language to show their feelings
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
They love being showered with compliments and kind words
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cancer
Virgo's love language is words of affirmation
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
