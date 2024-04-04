Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 04, 2024
Zodiac Signs and their love languages
Loves expressing love through physical contact, enjoying hugs and kisses as gestures of affection
Aries
Image Source: Freepik
Expresses love by giving thoughtful gifts, finding joy in tangible presents to show affection
Taurus
Image Source: Freepik
Gemini’s love language is communication, valuing verbal expressions of emotions and sharing thoughts with loved ones
Gemini
Image Source: Freepik
This zodiac sign expresses love through acts of service, nurturing and caring for loved ones with actions like cooking
Cancer
Image Source: Freepik
Leo enjoys spending quality time, cherishing memorable moments, and spending time together to express their love and affection
Image Source: Freepik
Leo
Virgo shows affection through words of affirmation, valuing verbal praise and compliments from loved ones
Virgo
Image Source: Freepik
Libra enjoys physical contact and giving presents as love languages, expressing devotion through gestures like holding hands
Libra
Image Source: Freepik
Expresses love through acts of service, dedicating themselves to helpful deeds, and being sensitive in love
Scorpio
Image Source: Freepik
Sagittarius
Image Source: Freepik
This zodiac sign values quality time as their primary love language, making memories, and spending time together to express love
Capricorn believes in showing love through gift-giving, enjoying presents, and small gestures to show affection
Capricorn
Image Source: Pexels
This zodiac sign’s love language is words of affirmation, finding value in verbal acclaim, and compliments from loved ones
Aquarius
Image Source: Pexels
This zodiac sign expresses love through physical contact, enjoying small displays of affection like holding hands or hugging
Pisces
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.