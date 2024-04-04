Heading 3

Zodiac Signs and their love languages

Loves expressing love through physical contact, enjoying hugs and kisses as gestures of affection

Aries

Image Source: Freepik

Expresses love by giving thoughtful gifts, finding joy in tangible presents to show affection

Taurus

Image Source: Freepik

Gemini’s love language is communication, valuing verbal expressions of emotions and sharing thoughts with loved ones

Gemini

Image Source: Freepik

This zodiac sign expresses love through acts of service, nurturing and caring for loved ones with actions like cooking

Cancer

Image Source: Freepik

Leo enjoys spending quality time, cherishing memorable moments, and spending time together to express their love and affection

Image Source: Freepik

Leo

Virgo shows affection through words of affirmation, valuing verbal praise and compliments from loved ones

Virgo

Image Source: Freepik

Libra enjoys physical contact and giving presents as love languages, expressing devotion through gestures like holding hands

Libra

Image Source: Freepik

Expresses love through acts of service, dedicating themselves to helpful deeds, and being sensitive in love

Scorpio

Image Source: Freepik

Sagittarius

Image Source: Freepik

This zodiac sign values quality time as their primary love language, making memories, and spending time together to express love

Capricorn believes in showing love through gift-giving, enjoying presents, and small gestures to show affection 

Capricorn

Image Source: Pexels

This zodiac sign’s love language is words of affirmation, finding value in verbal acclaim, and compliments from loved ones

Aquarius

Image Source: Pexels

This zodiac sign expresses love through physical contact, enjoying small displays of affection like holding hands or hugging

Pisces

Image Source: Pexels

