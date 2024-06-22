Heading 3

june 22, 2024

Zodiac signs and their perfect date 

A hot makeout sesh in the parking lot

ARIES

Image: Freepik

A fancy dinner and a well-wrapped gift

TAURUS

Image: Freepik

Dark corner booth at a jazz bar with live music

SCORPIO

Image: Freepik

Road trip to a winery, charcuterie boards, and a hotel room

GEMINI

Image: Freepik

The tasting menu, French wine, and a foreign film

SAGITTARIUS

Image: Freepik

Reading poetry to one another

Image: Freepik

CANCER

Discussing long-term goals over coffee

CAPRICORN

Image: Freepik

First-class flight to somewhere tropical

LEO

Image: Freepik

Running errands and envisioning life together

VIRGO

Image: Freepik

A home-cooked meal in a candle-lit house

PISCES

Image: Freepik

