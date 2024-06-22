Heading 3
june 22, 2024
Zodiac signs and their perfect date
A hot makeout sesh in the parking lot
ARIES
Image: Freepik
A fancy dinner and a well-wrapped gift
TAURUS
Image: Freepik
Dark corner booth at a jazz bar with live music
SCORPIO
Image: Freepik
Road trip to a winery, charcuterie boards, and a hotel room
GEMINI
Image: Freepik
The tasting menu, French wine, and a foreign film
SAGITTARIUS
Image: Freepik
Reading poetry to one another
Image: Freepik
CANCER
Discussing long-term goals over coffee
CAPRICORN
Image: Freepik
First-class flight to somewhere tropical
LEO
Image: Freepik
Running errands and envisioning life together
VIRGO
Image: Freepik
A home-cooked meal in a candle-lit house
PISCES
Image: Freepik
