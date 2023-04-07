APRIL 07, 2023
Zodiac signs and their planets
Aries is driven by intense passion and energy. They are ruled by the planet of Mars known for its drive, sex, determination, and energy
Aries
As a planet of love, beauty, and money, Venus helps Taurus in being stable and lucky in terms of love and money
Taurus
Gemini is ruled by Mercury which is known to be a planet of communication
Gemini
The emotional and empathic Cancer is comes under the Moon which grants them their sensitive and gentle nature
Cancer
Leo
Fearless Leo is ruled by the Sun which is known for its power and vitality
The planet of expansion and growth, Jupiter gives Sagittarius a lot of stability and an optimistic view of life
Sagittarius
Saturn helps Capricorn in being ambitious and having a curious perspective
Capricorn
Uranus rules Aquarius along with Saturn. Both of their energies blend and give Aquarius their unique demeanour
Aquarius
The planet of passion and war, Mars and the planet of power and rebirth, Pluto, both rule Scorpio
Scorpio
Spiritual Neptune and mighty Jupiter co-rule the sensitive Pisces
Pisces
