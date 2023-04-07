APRIL 07, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac signs and their planets

Source: Pexels

Aries is driven by intense passion and energy. They are ruled by the planet of Mars known for its drive, sex, determination, and energy

Aries

Source: Pexels

As a planet of love, beauty, and money, Venus helps Taurus in being stable and lucky in terms of love and money

Taurus

Gemini is ruled by Mercury which is known to be a planet of communication

Source: Pexels

Gemini

The emotional and empathic Cancer is comes under the Moon which grants them their sensitive and gentle nature

Source: Pexels

Cancer

Source: Pexels

Leo

Fearless Leo is ruled by the Sun which is known for its power and vitality

The planet of expansion and growth, Jupiter gives Sagittarius a lot of stability and an optimistic view of life

Source: Pexels

Sagittarius

Saturn helps Capricorn in being ambitious and having a curious perspective

Source: Pexels

Capricorn

Uranus rules Aquarius along with Saturn. Both of their energies blend and give Aquarius their unique demeanour 

Source: Pexels

Aquarius

The planet of passion and war, Mars and the planet of power and rebirth, Pluto, both rule Scorpio

Source: Pexels

Scorpio

Spiritual Neptune and mighty Jupiter co-rule the sensitive Pisces

Source: Pexels

Pisces

