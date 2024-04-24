Heading 3

Zodiac Signs and their Principles

Don't need others' stuff, but don't touch mine

TAURUS

I'm not lazy, I'm saving energy

GEMINI

Everything comes to those who can wait

CANCER

Good manners are half of success

LEO

Good taste is a sign of intellect

VIRGO

Everything should be done in a good mood

LIBRA

I'm like a cactus: my flower isn't for everyone

SCORPIO

SAGITTARIUS

Worrying in advance is silly

AQUARIUS

Being like everyone else is boring

PISCES

Understanding others is easy, understanding oneself is harder

