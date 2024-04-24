Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 24, 2024
Zodiac Signs and their Principles
Don't need others' stuff, but don't touch mine
TAURUS
Image Source: Shutterstock
I'm not lazy, I'm saving energy
GEMINI
Image Source: Shutterstock
Everything comes to those who can wait
CANCER
Image Source: Shutterstock
Good manners are half of success
LEO
Image Source: Shutterstock
Good taste is a sign of intellect
Image Source: Shutterstock
VIRGO
Everything should be done in a good mood
LIBRA
Image Source: Shutterstock
I'm like a cactus: my flower isn't for everyone
SCORPIO
Image Source: Shutterstock
SAGITTARIUS
Image Source: Shutterstock
Worrying in advance is silly
AQUARIUS
Image Source: Shutterstock
Being like everyone else is boring
PISCES
Image Source: Shutterstock
Understanding others is easy, understanding oneself is harder
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.