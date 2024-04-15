Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 15, 2024

Zodiac signs and their red flags

Can be very impatient and impulsive

Aries 

Image Source: shutterstock

Can't let go of grudges forever

Taurus 

Image Source: .shutterstock

Can be clingy and over possessive

Cancer

Image Source:  pexels

Harsh on themselves and others

Virgo 

Image Source:  shutterstock

Overshares to strangers

Image Source: shutterstock

Libra 

Has trust issues to the max

Scorpio 

Image Source: shutterstock

Overreacts to small things

Sagittarius 

Image Source: shutterstock

Capricorn 

Image Source: shutterstock

Never expresses their feelings

Aquarius 

Image Source: shutterstock

Ghosts you out of nowhere

Can be passive aggressive

Pisces

Image Source:  shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here