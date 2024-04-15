Heading 3
Zodiac signs and their red flags
Can be very impatient and impulsive
Aries
Can't let go of grudges forever
Taurus
Can be clingy and over possessive
Cancer
Harsh on themselves and others
Virgo
Overshares to strangers
Libra
Has trust issues to the max
Scorpio
Overreacts to small things
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Never expresses their feelings
Aquarius
Ghosts you out of nowhere
Can be passive aggressive
Pisces
