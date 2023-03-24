MAR 24, 2023
Zodiac Signs And Their Sleeping Pattern
A good skincare routine to relax helps Aries to wind down before bedtime after a tiring day of high energy levels
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Aries
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus value comfort and may prioritize getting a good night's sleep. A comfortable bed and a soothing environment is all that is required to promote relaxation
Taurus
Reading and meditating greatly benefits Geminis who tend to be active and curious, which can sometimes lead to restlessness at night
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Gemini
Cancer is a nurturing sign that values comfort and security. Cancerians value a cozy bedroom when they have trouble sleeping
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cancer
Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram
Leo
Warm milk to pursue a consistent sleeping routine benefits Leos who are often outgoing and may have active social lives, which can sometimes interfere with their sleep schedule
Detail-oriented Virgos can be seen creating a to-do list for the next day to help clear their mind before bed
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Practicing mindfulness is a go-to routine, for Libras. they value balance and prioritize getting enough rest to maintain their well-being
Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Libra
Scorpios tend to be intense and may have a hard time shutting off their thoughts at night. Scorpios benefit from finding ways to release their emotions before bed, such as writing in a journal or taking a warm bath
Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Scorpio
Adventurous and curious Sagittarius enjoys calming music before they go off to sleep
Source: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram
Sagittarius
A quiet and dark bedroom environment is all that is required for a Capricorn to relax
Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Capricorn
Innovative Aquarius may have a hard time turning off their minds at night. They will benefit from finding ways to channel their creativity before bed, such as writing or drawing
Source: Preity Zinta Instagram
Aquarius
An intuitive and sensitive sign, their best friend is having a light snack or bedtime tea to help regulate their emotions and get a good night's sleep
Image Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Pisces
