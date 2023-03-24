MAR 24, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs And Their Sleeping Pattern

A good skincare routine to relax helps Aries to wind down before bedtime after a tiring day of  high energy levels

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Aries

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus value comfort and may prioritize getting a good night's sleep. A comfortable bed and a soothing environment is all that is required to promote relaxation

Taurus

Reading and meditating greatly benefits Geminis who tend to be active and curious, which can sometimes lead to restlessness at night 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Gemini

Cancer is a nurturing sign that values comfort and security. Cancerians value a cozy bedroom when they have trouble sleeping

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cancer 

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

Leo

Warm milk to pursue a consistent sleeping routine benefits Leos who are often outgoing and may have active social lives, which can sometimes interfere with their sleep schedule

Detail-oriented Virgos can be seen creating a to-do list for the next day to help clear their mind before bed

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Virgo

Practicing mindfulness is a go-to routine, for Libras. they value balance and prioritize getting enough rest to maintain their well-being

Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Libra

Scorpios tend to be intense and may have a hard time shutting off their thoughts at night. Scorpios benefit from finding ways to release their emotions before bed, such as writing in a journal or taking a warm bath

Source: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Scorpio

Adventurous and curious Sagittarius enjoys calming music before they go off to sleep

Source: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram

Sagittarius 

A quiet and dark bedroom environment is all that is required for a Capricorn to relax 

Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Capricorn 

Innovative Aquarius may have a hard time turning off their minds at night. They will benefit from finding ways to channel their creativity before bed, such as writing or drawing

Source: Preity Zinta Instagram 

Aquarius

An intuitive and sensitive sign, their best friend is having a light snack or bedtime tea to help regulate their emotions and get a good night's sleep

Image Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Pisces

