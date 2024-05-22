Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 22, 2024
Zodiac signs and their spirit animal
Aries, stop being stubborn, you're not always right
Gemini
Image Source: shutterstock
You're a tiger - You will scratch them with your claws every time there's a pictionary competition
Aries
Image Source: shutterstock
You're an elephant - Never forgetting a friend's birthday, or your ex-classmate or that one time they slighted you
Cancer
Image Source: shutterstock
You're a deer - Determined, doe-eyed, making best of the worst circumstances
Taurus
Image Source: shutterstock
You're an elephant - The best friend with a big mushy heart. The first to say sorry and the first to forgive
Image Source: shutterstock
Sagittarius
You're a kangaroo - Bouncing between decisions with finesse and balance
Libra
Image Source: shutterstock
You're a rhino - Chasing obstacles, determined, never missing your high school bully's birthday
Scorpio
Image Source: shutterstock
You're a deer - Navigating the forest with quirk and a fresh perspective after two glasses of wine screaming
Aquarius
Image Source: shutterstock
Capricorn
Image Source: shutterstock
You're a tiger - Stalking goals with the precision of a jungle cat. But first, you need to be pessimistic about it
You're a monkey - Swinging between dreams and reality but first you need to have an emotional meltdown before getting the job done
Pisces
Image Source: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.