Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 22, 2024

Zodiac signs and their spirit animal

Aries, stop being stubborn, you're not always right

Gemini

You're a tiger - You will scratch them with your claws every time there's a pictionary competition

Aries

You're an elephant - Never forgetting a friend's birthday, or your ex-classmate or that one time they slighted you

Cancer

You're a deer - Determined, doe-eyed, making best of the worst circumstances

Taurus

You're an elephant - The best friend with a big mushy heart. The first to say sorry and the first to forgive

Sagittarius

You're a kangaroo - Bouncing between decisions with finesse and balance

Libra

You're a rhino - Chasing obstacles, determined, never missing your high school bully's birthday

Scorpio

You're a deer - Navigating the forest with quirk and a fresh perspective after two glasses of wine screaming

Aquarius

Capricorn

You're a tiger - Stalking goals with the precision of a jungle cat. But first, you need to be pessimistic about it

You're a monkey - Swinging between dreams and reality but first you need to have an emotional meltdown before getting the job done

Pisces

