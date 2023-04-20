APRIL 20, 2023
Zodiac Signs And Their Spirit Animals
Image- Pexels
The cheetah is the spirit animal for Aries. It symbolizes opportunity, perseverance, and being quick when necessary
Aries
Image- Pexels
Taurus’ spirit animal is bear which symbolizes nobility, protection, and stability
Taurus
Similar to a fox, Geminis are always curious and eager to explore new places
Image- Pexels
Gemini
Like rabbits, Cancers are loving and nurturing in nature
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
Like a lion, they are majestic, royal, and fierce. They are highly self assured and love to dominate
The house cat is the perfect spirit animal for Virgos as they are clever, alert, self absorbed and witty
Image- Pexels
Virgo
Swans portray the sheer elegant, lively and majestic side of a Libra's personality
Image- Pexels
Libra
Scorpio is a misunderstood sign. They seem cold, dark and mysterious like snakes but deep down they are loving, caring and very attractive people
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
A Sagittarian is as wise as an owl. Both of them are radiant, majestic and composed
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
Like geese, Capricorns are leaders not followers
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
Aquarians’ spirit animal is dolphin as both of them are well known for their highly developed mental capacities
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
Both Pisces and Chameleon are highly transformative and metamorphic in nature
Image- Pexels
Pisces
