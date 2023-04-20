Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

APRIL 20, 2023

Zodiac Signs And Their Spirit Animals 

Image- Pexels

The cheetah is the spirit animal for Aries. It symbolizes opportunity, perseverance, and being quick when necessary

Aries

Image- Pexels

Taurus’ spirit animal is bear which symbolizes nobility, protection, and stability

Taurus

Similar to a fox, Geminis are always curious and eager to explore new places

Image- Pexels

Gemini

Like rabbits, Cancers are loving and nurturing in nature

Image- Pexels

Cancer 

Image- Pexels

Leo

Like a lion, they are majestic, royal, and fierce. They are highly self assured and love to dominate

The house cat is the perfect spirit animal for Virgos as they are clever, alert, self absorbed and witty

Image- Pexels

Virgo

Swans portray the sheer elegant, lively and majestic side of a Libra's personality

Image- Pexels

Libra

Scorpio is a misunderstood sign. They seem cold, dark and mysterious like snakes but deep down they are loving, caring and very attractive people 

Image- Pexels

Scorpio

A Sagittarian is as wise as an owl. Both of them are radiant, majestic and composed

Image- Pexels

Sagittarius

Like geese, Capricorns are leaders not followers

Image- Pexels

Capricorn

Aquarians’ spirit animal is dolphin as both of them are well known for their highly developed mental capacities

Image- Pexels

Aquarius

Both Pisces and Chameleon are highly transformative and metamorphic in nature 

Image- Pexels

Pisces

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here