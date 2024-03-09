Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 09, 2024

Zodiac signs as Classmates

The jock in school who is always practicing for some sports event

Aries

The most popular kid in the class

Libra

The one in the band who plays amazing guitar

Aquarius

The most distracted kid in the class

Pisces

The one who does his/her homework diligently

Virgo

The introvert who we often see having lunch in a corner of the class

Cancer

The one who always has fun in class

Sagittarius

The studious one who hangs out with the Virgo and tops in most extra classes

Capricorn

Gemini

That entertainer in the class who keeps doing something that leaves the class in splits

A Leo is the best-performing, student in the daily dramatics class

Leo

