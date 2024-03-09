Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 09, 2024
Zodiac signs as Classmates
The jock in school who is always practicing for some sports event
Aries
The most popular kid in the class
Libra
The one in the band who plays amazing guitar
Aquarius
The most distracted kid in the class
Pisces
The one who does his/her homework diligently
Virgo
The introvert who we often see having lunch in a corner of the class
Cancer
The one who always has fun in class
Sagittarius
The studious one who hangs out with the Virgo and tops in most extra classes
Capricorn
Gemini
That entertainer in the class who keeps doing something that leaves the class in splits
A Leo is the best-performing, student in the daily dramatics class
Leo
