APRIL 07, 2024
Zodiac signs as phobias
Fear of being idle/ bored
Aries: Thaasophobia
Fear of not being heard/understood
Gemini: Ambiguphobia
Fear of not being in a safe place
Cancer: Agoraphobia
Fear of being forgotten
Leo: Athazagoraphobia
Fear of not being good enough
Virgo: Atelophobia
Fear of being humiliated
Scorpio: Catagelophobia
Fear of being locked in confined spaces
Sagittarius: Cleisiophobia
Fear of failure
Capricorn: Atyzchiphobia
Aquarius: Philophobia
Fear of falling in love
Fear of suffering
Pisces: Pantophobia
