Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 07, 2024

Zodiac signs as phobias

Fear of being idle/ bored

Aries: Thaasophobia

Fear of not being heard/understood 

Gemini: Ambiguphobia

Fear of not being in a safe place

Cancer: Agoraphobia

Fear of being forgotten

Leo: Athazagoraphobia

Fear of not being good enough

Virgo: Atelophobia

Fear of being humiliated

Scorpio: Catagelophobia

Fear of being locked in confined spaces

Sagittarius: Cleisiophobia

Fear of failure

Capricorn: Atyzchiphobia

Aquarius: Philophobia

Fear of falling in love

Fear of suffering

Pisces: Pantophobia

