Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 20, 2024
Zodiac signs based on cocktails
Charismatic and confident, you exude regal charm, much like the classic Mojito
Aries: Mojito
Image: shutterstock
Meticulous and detail-oriented, your organized mind ensures perfection, much like the precise Cosmopolitan
Taurus: Cosmopolitan
Image: shutterstock
Versatile and sociable, your ability to adapt effortlessly to any social setting makes you heart of the party
Gemini: Sangria
Image: shutterstock
Comforting and nurturing, your empathetic nature makes you the go-to person for warmth and support
Cancer: Hot Toddy
Image: Pexels
Energetic and adventurous, like the vibrant city of Mumbai, you're full of life and ready for new experience
Image: Pexels
Leo: Mumbai Mule
Grounded and reliable, your appreciation for classics and steady nature makes you the rock in any group
Virgo: Cucumber Cooler
Image: Pexels
Balanced and harmonious, your desire for balance mirrors the well- balanced Whiskey Sour
Libra: Whiskey Sour
Image: Pexels
Intense and determined, your passion matches the kick of an Espresso Martini
Scorpio: Espresso Martini
Image: shutterstock
Sagittarius: Margarita
Image: shutterstock
Adventurous and free-spirited, your love for exploration and zest for life make every moment exciting
Unique and quirky, your open-mindedness and inventive spirit are akin to unconventional Bloody Mary
Aquarius: Bloody Mary
Image: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.