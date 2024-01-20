Heading 3

Zodiac signs based on cocktails

Charismatic and confident, you exude regal charm, much like the classic Mojito

Aries: Mojito

Meticulous and detail-oriented, your organized mind ensures perfection, much like the precise Cosmopolitan

Taurus: Cosmopolitan 

Versatile and sociable, your ability to adapt effortlessly to any social setting makes you heart of the party

Gemini: Sangria 

Comforting and nurturing, your empathetic nature makes you the go-to person for warmth and support

Cancer: Hot Toddy

Energetic and adventurous, like the vibrant city of Mumbai, you're full of life and ready for new experience

Leo: Mumbai Mule 

Grounded and reliable, your appreciation for classics and steady nature makes you the rock in any group

Virgo: Cucumber Cooler 

Balanced and harmonious, your desire for balance mirrors the well- balanced Whiskey Sour

Libra: Whiskey Sour

Intense and determined, your passion matches the kick of an Espresso Martini

Scorpio: Espresso Martini

Sagittarius: Margarita

Adventurous and free-spirited, your love for exploration and zest for life make every moment exciting

Unique and quirky, your open-mindedness and inventive spirit are akin to unconventional Bloody Mary

Aquarius: Bloody Mary 

