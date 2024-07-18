Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 18, 2024

Zodiac signs ft.Favorite food

I am an Aquarius; of course, with my unconventional spirit, Bhel Puri is my go-to

AQUARIUS

Image: Freepik

I am a Cancer; of course with my homebody vibes, Dal Makhani with Chawal is legit my fav

CANCER

Image: Freepik

I am a Capricorn; of course, with my love for the classics, Rogan Josh is my go-to

CAPRICORN

Image: Freepik

I am a Leo; of course with my flair for the dramatic, Malai Kofta is my go-to dish

LEO

Image: Freepik

I am an Aries; of course, I love everything spicy, so Chicken 65 is my favorite 

ARIES

Image: Freepik

I am a Virgo; of course, with my obsession for deets, Palak Paneer is my kind of perfection

Image: Freepik

VIRGO

I am a Gemini; of course, with my ever-changing moods, a Chaat Platter is my favorite dish

GEMINI

Image: Freepik

I am a Taurus; of course with my taste for the finer things, Paneer Tikka Masala is my fav food 

TAURUS

Image: Freepik

I am a Libra; of course, with my love for aesthetics, biryani is my go-to dish

LIBRA

Image: Freepik

I am a Sagittarius; of course, with my adventurous streak, Thai Green Curry is where it's at

SAGITTARIUS

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here