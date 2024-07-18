Heading 3
Zodiac signs ft.Favorite food
I am an Aquarius; of course, with my unconventional spirit, Bhel Puri is my go-to
AQUARIUS
Image: Freepik
I am a Cancer; of course with my homebody vibes, Dal Makhani with Chawal is legit my fav
CANCER
Image: Freepik
I am a Capricorn; of course, with my love for the classics, Rogan Josh is my go-to
CAPRICORN
Image: Freepik
I am a Leo; of course with my flair for the dramatic, Malai Kofta is my go-to dish
LEO
Image: Freepik
I am an Aries; of course, I love everything spicy, so Chicken 65 is my favorite
ARIES
Image: Freepik
I am a Virgo; of course, with my obsession for deets, Palak Paneer is my kind of perfection
Image: Freepik
VIRGO
I am a Gemini; of course, with my ever-changing moods, a Chaat Platter is my favorite dish
GEMINI
Image: Freepik
I am a Taurus; of course with my taste for the finer things, Paneer Tikka Masala is my fav food
TAURUS
Image: Freepik
I am a Libra; of course, with my love for aesthetics, biryani is my go-to dish
LIBRA
Image: Freepik
I am a Sagittarius; of course, with my adventurous streak, Thai Green Curry is where it's at
SAGITTARIUS
Image: Freepik
