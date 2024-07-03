Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUly 03, 2024

Zodiac signs in love


I want to travel the world with you

Sagittarius

Image: Freepik

Get whatever you want, I'll pay for it

Image: Freepik

Capricorn

I've never felt like this before in my life

Image: Freepik

Aquarius

I need you to stay with me

Leo

Image: Freepik

I only smile when I'm with you

Virgo

Image: Freepik

You complete me

Libra

Image: Freepik

I want to spend the rest of my life with you

Aries

Image: Freepik

You are the most beautiful person I've ever seen

Taurus

Image: Freepik

You make my life less boring

Gemini

Image: Freepik

I want to take care of you

Cancer

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here