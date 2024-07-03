Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUly 03, 2024
Zodiac signs in love
I want to travel the world with you
Sagittarius
Image: Freepik
Get whatever you want, I'll pay for it
Image: Freepik
Capricorn
I've never felt like this before in my life
Image: Freepik
Aquarius
I need you to stay with me
Leo
Image: Freepik
I only smile when I'm with you
Virgo
Image: Freepik
You complete me
Libra
Image: Freepik
I want to spend the rest of my life with you
Aries
Image: Freepik
You are the most beautiful person I've ever seen
Taurus
Image: Freepik
You make my life less boring
Gemini
Image: Freepik
I want to take care of you
Cancer
Image: Freepik
