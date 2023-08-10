Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 10, 2023
Zodiac signs pursuing office romance
No two individuals can be similar. Likewise, not all zodiac signs share similar traits
When two individuals spend time together in the office, there can be a flame of mutual attraction
This might push them to explore the romantic connection and experience its thrill
But a romantic office expedition might blur the line between professional and personal lives
It is also crucial to understand the company policy before exploring sneaky office romance. It might cost both parties their jobs
Gemini
Geminis charm people with their versatility and communication skills! Stolen glances and secret letters can be their office romance vibe
Sagittarians love social settings and striking new connections! An office setting is no different. Light flirting and keeping things under wraps is their style
Sagittarius
Scorpions are passionate and strategic individuals! A sneaky office romance escapade is their vibe
Scorpio
Aquarius
This zodiac sign is a die-hard romantic! Lending an empathetic ear to their potential partner is their style
It is important to note that this is generic and this may not apply to every individual belonging to the respective zodiac signs
