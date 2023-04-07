APRIL 07, 2023
Zodiac signs ranked by loyalty
They are open-minded and love to be free. However, they might not be so reliable when it comes to important life situations
Sagittarius
Although they are sensitive and kind-hearted but when it comes to being loyal they are rather unpredictable
Pisces
Aquarius are generally not considered that loyal. This is because they put their needs and wants first
Aquarius
They are known for their passion, energy, and enthusiasm. They can be fiercely devoted to their loved ones after they form a strong emotional bond
Aries
Libra
Libra is a sign of relationships so they will strive to be loyal to everyone they are involved with
Virgos tend to form a practical and loyal attitude in relationships
Virgos
They are considered reliable and patient individuals. They tend to be very attentive towards their friends and family
Taurus
Scorpios form a strong sense of loyalty with people who manage to win their trust
Scorpio
People born with this Zodiac Sign are known for their honesty, trust, and reliability. They are the second most loyal Zodiac Sign
Leo
Cancers are considered the most loyal Zodiac Sign. Once they form a bond with someone it is difficult to break that bond
Cancer
