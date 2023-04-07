APRIL 07, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac signs ranked by loyalty

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

They are open-minded and love to be free. However, they might not be so reliable when it comes to important life situations

Sagittarius

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Although they are sensitive and kind-hearted but when it comes to being loyal they are rather unpredictable

Pisces

Aquarius are generally not considered that loyal. This is because they put their needs and wants first 

Source: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

Aquarius

They are known for their passion, energy, and enthusiasm. They can be fiercely devoted to their loved ones after they form a strong emotional bond

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Aries

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Libra

Libra is a sign of relationships so they will strive to be loyal to everyone they are involved with

Virgos tend to form a practical and loyal attitude in relationships

Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Virgos

They are considered reliable and patient individuals. They tend to be very attentive towards their friends and family

Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Taurus

Scorpios form a strong sense of loyalty with people who manage to win their trust

Source: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Scorpio

People born with this Zodiac Sign are known for their honesty, trust, and reliability. They are the second most loyal Zodiac Sign

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Leo

Cancers are considered the most loyal Zodiac Sign. Once they form a bond with someone it is difficult to break that bond

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cancer

