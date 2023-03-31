MAR 31, 2023
Zodiac Signs’ Reactions Under Stress
Image: Pinkvilla
In times of unhappiness or stress, this sign needs to be in good company. However, Sagittarius also likes to feel like they're in a safe space
Sagittarius
Image: Pinkvilla
Usually, Capricorns are pretty good at keeping their emotions under check. Even when they're stressing out majorly they won't lash out
Capricorn
Aquarians don't like to express their emotions out in the open. They’ll stuff it down until the end of time
Image: Pinkvilla
Aquarius
Stress is just one of the many emotions Aries feels very deeply. The fire sign is known for its quick and fiery temper, so it is super obvious that they will lash out without thinking twice when they are stressed
Image: Pinkvilla
Aries
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
Librans usually tear up for the silliest of things and when they're under stress, they become super melodramatic
When under stress they might have a fiery personality. They are a pro at shutting everyone out when they're dealing with something negative
Image: Pinkvilla
Scorpio
When stressed, Virgo shuts down and won't let anyone in. They might even become very self-destructive
Image: Pinkvilla
Virgo
When under stress Taureans lash out and strain themselves beyond the limit when they have a point to make
Image: Pinkvilla
Taurus
Rather than just asking someone to help them de-stress, Pisceans feel like they need to suffer for whatever they're stressed about
Image: Pinkvilla
Pisces
Gemini runs as far away as possible from stress, but eventually, it gets to them. Usually, they're pretty brilliant as they find solutions to most of their problems
Image: Pinkvilla
Gemini
Leo is super expressive. They don't keep any emotions hidden, least of all stress
Image: Pinkvilla
Leo
Cancer sign people become super moody and passive-aggressive when under stress
Image: Pinkvilla
Cancer
