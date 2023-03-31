Heading 3

MAR 31, 2023

Zodiac Signs’ Reactions Under Stress 

In times of unhappiness or stress, this sign needs to be in good company. However, Sagittarius also likes to feel like they're in a safe space

Sagittarius 

Usually, Capricorns are pretty good at keeping their emotions under check. Even when they're stressing out majorly they won't lash out

Capricorn 

Aquarians don't like to express their emotions out in the open. They’ll stuff it down until the end of time

Aquarius 

Stress is just one of the many emotions Aries feels very deeply. The fire sign is known for its quick and fiery temper, so it is super obvious that they will lash out without thinking twice when they are stressed

Aries 

Libra 

Librans usually tear up for the silliest of things and when they're under stress, they become super melodramatic

When under stress they might have a fiery personality. They are a pro at shutting everyone out when they're dealing with something negative

Scorpio

When stressed, Virgo shuts down and won't let anyone in. They might even become very self-destructive

Virgo 

When under stress Taureans lash out and strain themselves beyond the limit when they have a point to make

Taurus 

Rather than just asking someone to help them de-stress, Pisceans feel like they need to suffer for whatever they're stressed about

Pisces 

Gemini runs as far away as possible from stress, but eventually, it gets to them. Usually, they're pretty brilliant as they find solutions to most of their problems

Gemini 

Leo is super expressive. They don't keep any emotions hidden, least of all stress

Leo 

Cancer sign people become super moody and passive-aggressive when under stress

Cancer 

