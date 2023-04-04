APRIL 04, 2023
Zodiac Signs’ Relationship Types
Image: Pinkvilla
When it comes to dating and relationships, Aries likes the newness of first being with someone
Aries
Image: Pinkvilla
Aquarius only wants to spend their time with people who have interesting things to say, and they're attracted to wit and intelligence in a partner
Aquarius
They are devoted caretakers who show their love through acts of service. They love helping by listening and offering advice
Image: Pinkvilla
Capricorn
Scorpios want nothing more than to be devoted, loyal partners and once they're settled, it takes a lot for them to change their ways
Image: Pinkvilla
Scorpio
Image: Pinkvilla
Taurus
Taurus loves to be in love. From candlelit dinners to long-stem roses, couples massages to long walks on the beach, this earth sign is enthralled by romance
Pisces is one of the most loyal signs in the zodiac, so there is actually nothing to worry about. They are sensitive to the needs and feelings of others, and it only comes naturally to them to give their all when in love
Image: Pinkvilla
Pisces
A Leo in love is very bold and will leave no doubt in the mind of their loved one about their feelings
Image: Pinkvilla
Leo
As one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, Libras have a way of making your love story unfold in a magical way. They are sweet, affectionate, and attentive
Image: Pinkvilla
Libra
They're extremely passionate and fun, which makes them exciting mates. They'll plan romantic getaways and take you on adventures
Image: Pinkvilla
Gemini
Sagittarians make a wonderful husband/wife. They are very caring and understanding with their life partner and this makes their relationship with their spouse very stronger
Image: Pinkvilla
Sagittarius
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.