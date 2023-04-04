APRIL 04, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs’ Relationship Types 

When it comes to dating and relationships, Aries likes the newness of first being with someone

Aries

Aquarius only wants to spend their time with people who have interesting things to say, and they're attracted to wit and intelligence in a partner

Aquarius

They are devoted caretakers who show their love through acts of service. They love helping by listening and offering advice

Capricorn 

Scorpios want nothing more than to be devoted, loyal partners and once they're settled, it takes a lot for them to change their ways

Scorpio

Taurus 

Taurus loves to be in love. From candlelit dinners to long-stem roses, couples massages to long walks on the beach, this earth sign is enthralled by romance

Pisces is one of the most loyal signs in the zodiac, so there is actually nothing to worry about. They are sensitive to the needs and feelings of others, and it only comes naturally to them to give their all when in love

Pisces 

A Leo in love is very bold and will leave no doubt in the mind of their loved one about their feelings

Leo

As one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, Libras have a way of making your love story unfold in a magical way. They are sweet, affectionate, and attentive

Libra 

They're extremely passionate and fun, which makes them exciting mates. They'll plan romantic getaways and take you on adventures

Gemini 

Sagittarians make a wonderful husband/wife. They are very caring and understanding with their life partner and this makes their relationship with their spouse very stronger

Sagittarius

