Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 28, 2023
Zodiac signs & their comfort food
Taurus is one of the most grounded zodiac signs and mac and cheese will comfort them like nothing else
Taurus
Geminis are friendly and their comfort food is something that they can easily share. Buffalo wings are their to-go option
Gemini
Cancerians are emotional and nurturing individuals. They deserve to treat themselves to a decadent slice of chocolate cake
Cancer
This fiery fire sign oozes confidence and they like to take the lead. Spicy beef stew can please them the most
Aries
Virgo
Virgos are patient and loyal beings. Their introverted personality adores some simple chips and queso
Libra
Libras like to play the peacemaker of the group. But a slice of homemade pizza can with wine is their choice
Scorpions are sentimental and their pick would be a traditional serving of enchiladas
Scorpio
Saggitarians are adventurous and fun-loving! A bowl of ramen can have endless variations, not letting them be bored
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Capricornians are workaholics and they strive to attain success. A scrumptious serving of lasagna can give them some break
Aquarians love to take the limelight! But you will be surprised how simple chocolate chip cookies comfort them
Aquarius
