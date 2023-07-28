Heading 3

Zodiac signs & their comfort food 

Taurus is one of the most grounded zodiac signs and mac and cheese will comfort them like nothing else 

 Taurus 

Geminis are friendly and their comfort food is something that they can easily share. Buffalo wings are their to-go option

Gemini 

Cancerians are emotional and nurturing individuals. They deserve to treat themselves to a decadent slice of chocolate cake 

Cancer 

This fiery fire sign oozes confidence and they like to take the lead. Spicy beef stew can please them the most 

 Aries 

Virgo 

Virgos are patient and loyal beings. Their introverted personality adores some simple chips and queso 

Libra 

Libras like to play the peacemaker of the group. But a slice of homemade pizza can with wine is their choice 

Scorpions are sentimental and their pick would be a traditional serving of enchiladas 

Scorpio 

Saggitarians are adventurous and fun-loving! A bowl of ramen can have endless variations, not letting them be bored 

Sagittarius 

 Capricorn 

Capricornians are workaholics and they strive to attain success. A scrumptious serving of lasagna can give them some break 

Aquarians love to take the limelight! But you will be surprised how simple chocolate chip cookies comfort them 

Aquarius 

