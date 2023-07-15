Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 15, 2023

Zodiac signs & their fav cuisine 

People born between 20 January and 18 February are Aquarians. They might like British Cuisine which is very homely and comfort food

Aquarius

You might like Caribbean cuisine if your zodiac sign is Pieces. Being a water sign, seafood and related cuisine is a tempting choice 

 Pieces

Being a fire sign, Aries are drawn to food enriched with spices. Indian cuisine made from scratch and served hot is their pick 

Aries

Capricornians share an unusual connection with Mexican food. The heat and spice in this cuisine speak to them 

 Capricorn 

Leo 

The people belonging to this zodiac sign are expected to have fine choices. Their culinary preference is no different, thus choosing Italian cuisine 

Libra 

Libras like to live their life to the fullest! They are drawn to Japanese cuisine to experience small happiness

Sagittarians are full of adventure! They might feel a profound connection to Spanish cuisine owing to its fresh and colorful presentation 

 Sagittarius 

Virgos resonate with the urban settings and their food. American cuisine is the apt choice for this zodiac sign 

Virgo 

Taurus 

Taureans feel deeply connected to nature and their preferences might incline to Greek cuisine 

Scorpians like French cuisine as it might motivate them to think out of the box and perform better 

Scorpio 

