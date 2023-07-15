Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 15, 2023
Zodiac signs & their fav cuisine
People born between 20 January and 18 February are Aquarians. They might like British Cuisine which is very homely and comfort food
Aquarius
You might like Caribbean cuisine if your zodiac sign is Pieces. Being a water sign, seafood and related cuisine is a tempting choice
Pieces
Being a fire sign, Aries are drawn to food enriched with spices. Indian cuisine made from scratch and served hot is their pick
Aries
Capricornians share an unusual connection with Mexican food. The heat and spice in this cuisine speak to them
Capricorn
Leo
The people belonging to this zodiac sign are expected to have fine choices. Their culinary preference is no different, thus choosing Italian cuisine
Libra
Libras like to live their life to the fullest! They are drawn to Japanese cuisine to experience small happiness
Sagittarians are full of adventure! They might feel a profound connection to Spanish cuisine owing to its fresh and colorful presentation
Sagittarius
Virgos resonate with the urban settings and their food. American cuisine is the apt choice for this zodiac sign
Virgo
Taurus
Taureans feel deeply connected to nature and their preferences might incline to Greek cuisine
Scorpians like French cuisine as it might motivate them to think out of the box and perform better
Scorpio
