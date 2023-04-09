APRIL 09, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs Who Are Demanding 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Aries people demand to be noticed. They are physical, funny, warm, and dynamic, and when they enter a room all eyes turn to them because of the force of their personality and humour 

Aries 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

They might not be demanding but when it comes to a relationship, a Leo will not settle for anything less than perfect

Leo

It's not in Aquarius to be selfish and demanding in love. They are ruled by the planet Uranus and thus are always in the mood of experiments

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram 

Aquarius 

Virgos are quite the perfectionists and are also very demanding

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

From sharp judgements to recurrently correcting their mates- they take cheap shots to influence their dear friends

People with this zodiac sign value and cherish their intense bonds and emotional relationships. They are overly sentimental and protective of their dearies 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Cancer

Sagittarius are so unique in their dynamic blend of passion, curiosity, intensity, and adaptability

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Sagittarius 

Their superiors love them while being bosses themselves, so they can be demanding. Capricorns manage their finances well and do not prefer borrowing

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn

Being passionate, obsessive and compulsive, Scorpions tend to take control of their relationships

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Scorpio 

Pisces want their partner to grow and demand that they bring their very best self to the relationship

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Pisces 

