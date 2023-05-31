mAY 31, 2023
Zodiac signs who are early risers
Cancerians are an early riser as they love peace and silence
Cancer
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Leos love starting their day fresh and early
Leo
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgos believe the early bird always gets the worm
Virgo
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Libras love to start their day with the silence and calm that come in early mornings
Libra
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Sagittarius loves to wake up at 6AM. They believe in finishing their work as early as possible
Sagittarius
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorns love waking up early and getting to work on time
Capricorn
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Aries love waking up early to do their work in daylight
Aries
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Geminis are an absolute early riser. They love waking up at 5 AM
Gemini
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisceans love doing activities in early morning and starting their day early
Pisces
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Taureans try to wake up as early as possible for work
Taurus
