MAR 27, 2023
Zodiac signs who are emotionally weak
Scorpios present a very strong image of themselves but secretly, they feel very vulnerable and scared to come across intense emotions
Scorpio
Aquarians often have difficulty expressing their feelings and tend to be emotionally distant
Aquarius
When they are truly invested in a friend or a partner, they can be incredibly sensitive. Capricorns take life so seriously only because they care, they really care
Capricorn
They do not know how to handle their emotions at times. Since they are very impulsive with their decisions and actions, they do not know how to act when they have to face complicated situations
Aries
Taurus
Taureans absolutely love the people in their lives and care for them from the bottom of their hearts but when it comes to expressing feelings, they are extremely bad
Pisces may find themselves easily overwhelmed by life and the problems of those around them, which is why they prefer being alone to process their feelings and emotions
Pisces
Leos are more egoistic and self-centred. They are sensitive and emotional but only in situations that involve their near and dear ones
Leo
Librans are the epitome of balance. So, when they are out of balance, it can take a toll on their emotional state
Libra
Geminis are overthinkers and tend to get easily affected by their surroundings
Gemini
Cancerians are ruled by the moon and highly affected by its phases. Their emotions can go up and down very quickly
Cancer
