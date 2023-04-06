APRIL 06, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Are Friendly Parents
Image: Pinkvilla
A Cancerian’s topmost priority is the joy and happiness of their family and kids. So, they always strive to keep their children’s life free from restrictions and try to curate a home ambiance that is cordial, warm, and loving
Cancer
Image: Pinkvilla
Being social, chatty, and extroverted, a Gemini parent strives to bring an edge of amusement and humour to the home
Gemini
Given their down-to-earth and easy-going vibes, moms and dads with this zodiac sign turn out to be the coolest nurturers
Image: Pinkvilla
Taurus
As Virgo parents stick to pragmatism, they always add up realism and rationality in the upbringing of their kids
Image: Pinkvilla
Virgo
Image: Pinkvilla
Aries
They are natural leaders. Aries have lots of energy and they are passionate about their interests. Their children mostly find them inspiring, exciting, courageous and a wonderful example to follow
They are incredibly nurturing, compassionate and in tune with their children's needs
Image: Pinkvilla
Pisces
They encourage their children’s freedom and independence
Image: Pinkvilla
Aquarius
They warm their children's lives with optimism and good humour. They teach them just how exciting exploring the world can be. They guide their children in embracing life with the same open-minded curiosity they do
Image: Pinkvilla
Sagittarius
Leos are extremely possessive and protective of their children. They love taking trips with their kids. They are always there for their children
Image: Pinkvilla
Leo
They are loyal and want to always be near their children and family
Image: Pinkvilla
Scorpio
