Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 11, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Are Good Pretenders 

By forgetting their individuality, they can take any wily step to succeed at work

Gemini

Analyzing their sly and secretive nature, Scorpions can easily deviate from their path

Scorpio

Once a Sagittarian gets inspired by someone professionally, they tend to act like them all the time

Sagittarius

To avoid any emotional damage, they try to keep themselves busy in their career and display themselves as someone who is exceptionally sorted

Aquarius 

Libra

Libras are good at pretending as well as are master manipulators

They are good at pretending because they know that getting somewhere in life is all about appearances and promotion

Leo

They like to play it cool by being a pretender 

Pisces

They are upfront but sometimes they pretend to get things done 

Capricorn

They are good at pretending because they love to show others how intelligent they are 

Cancer 

Taurus become sentimental when they go on pretending 

Taurus 

