APRIL 11, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Are Good Pretenders
By forgetting their individuality, they can take any wily step to succeed at work
Gemini
Analyzing their sly and secretive nature, Scorpions can easily deviate from their path
Scorpio
Once a Sagittarian gets inspired by someone professionally, they tend to act like them all the time
Sagittarius
To avoid any emotional damage, they try to keep themselves busy in their career and display themselves as someone who is exceptionally sorted
Aquarius
Libra
Libras are good at pretending as well as are master manipulators
They are good at pretending because they know that getting somewhere in life is all about appearances and promotion
Leo
They like to play it cool by being a pretender
Pisces
They are upfront but sometimes they pretend to get things done
Capricorn
They are good at pretending because they love to show others how intelligent they are
Cancer
Taurus become sentimental when they go on pretending
Taurus
