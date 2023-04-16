APRIL 16, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Are Hesitant To Express Love
Image- Pexels
Capricorn resists confessing their love to their partners because they are so nervous about revealing their vulnerable side to them
Capricorn
Image- Pexels
Virgos only wish to know that their relationships are worth the hassle and that their partners would reciprocate their declaration of love. They would never put themselves in a situation where they feel their crush has the upper hand
Virgo
Sagittarius values freedom highly, they would never do anything to compromise it, including showing their partner their love or entering into a binding commitment
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
Emotions are challenging for an Aquarius. It is not that Aquarians lack feelings; they just aren't sure how to express them to their partners, which makes them hesitant
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
Image- Pexels
Gemini
They feel vulnerable to express their love to their partners. They are also afraid of losing their partners
They are too indecisive. They can’t decide what’s right or wrong. They make a fuss about everything. They sometimes have no idea how to respond to complex emotions and so, most of the time they end up giving a bad reaction that can hurt other people
Image- Pexels
Libra
Scorpions struggle with complex emotions of love so, they feel unworthy quite often
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
They can’t handle the worst parts of a relationship. And so, they prefer to stay away from any kind of relationship that might hurt them in any way
Image- Pexels
Pisces
They are very sensitive and end up being vulnerable when it is time to express their love
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Taureans absolutely love the people in their lives and care for them from the bottom of their hearts but when it comes to expressing feelings, they are extremely bad
Image- Pexels
Taurus
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.