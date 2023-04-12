Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

APRIL 12, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Are Inattentive 

Geminis need to be more attentive while working. They generally have an urge to know and experience different things but they should increase their attention span

Gemini

Aries people have a very short attention span as well. They like to do new and bold things and take risks every time in life. This trait makes them a bit inattentive for their work

Aries 

Librans like sophisticated and beautiful things. They cannot focus on their important work if there is anything attractive and mesmerising around them. They like to indulge in it keeping the work aside

Libra 

Leos love attention but cannot be attentive for a long time. They always want to be the centre of attention and cherish every moment of it. But they cannot concentrate on their work for a long time. They should try to be more attentive

Leo 

Sagittarius

They become excited with different things which make them inattentive

An Aquarius spends a lot of their time with their head in the clouds trying to explain the unexplainable and make them inattentive 

Aquarius

Their inattentive nature is not likeable but that does not stop them 

Scorpio 

They get excited with every little things which sometimes make them inattentive 

Capricorn 

They are inattentive because they are the most introverted who keep venturing into different worlds, daydreaming and fantasising about fictitious scenarios

Pisces 

They are warm and funny but don’t be shocked if a Taurus leaves you hanging after a small talk

Taurus 

