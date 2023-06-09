Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

lifestyle

june 09, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Are Jealous

Scorpios are known for their intense emotions, and jealousy is no exception. Their passionate nature can make them prone to feeling possessive and protective in relationships

Scorpio

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Taurus individuals value security and stability, which can make them possessive and jealous. They may have a hard time trusting others and can feel threatened when their relationships are at risk

Taurus 

Image: Pexels

Cancers are deeply sensitive and emotional, and this can manifest as jealousy. They are fiercely loyal and protective of their loved ones, and any perceived threat to their relationships can trigger feelings of jealousy

Cancer

Image: Pexels

Leos love being the center of attention and can become jealous when they feel their spotlight is being stolen. They have a strong need for validation and admiration, and jealousy can arise if they perceive others as receiving more attention

Leo

Image: Pexels

Virgos can be perfectionists and have high standards for themselves and others. Their critical nature can lead to feelings of jealousy if they believe someone else is more successful or achieving greater perfection than they are

Virgo

Image: Pexels

Capricorns are ambitious and driven individuals who may feel jealous when they see others succeeding in areas they desire. They can be competitive and want to be at the top, making jealousy a possible response to perceived threats

Capricorn

Image: Pexels

Geminis are known for their dual nature and can experience conflicting emotions, including jealousy. They may feel jealous when they sense their partner or friends paying more attention to someone else or when they fear being left out

Gemini

Image: Pexels


Libras strive for harmony and balance in their relationships, and jealousy can disrupt their sense of equilibrium. They may become jealous when they perceive their partner showing interest in someone else or when they feel their own needs are not being met

Libra

Image: Pexels

Aries individuals have a competitive spirit and a desire to be the best. Their jealousy can stem from feeling threatened by others' achievements or when they believe someone is trying to outshine them

Aries

Image: Pexels

Pisces are sensitive and empathetic, which can make them prone to jealousy. They may struggle with feelings of insecurity and fear being replaced or abandoned by their loved ones, leading to jealousy in relationships

Pisces

