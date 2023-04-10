Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 10, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Are Possessive

They are stubborn and possessive in relationships

Taurus

They may feel possessiveness is emotionally suffocating, but they're not doing it to make themselves miserable but just to make themselves feel better

Scorpio

Leos are known for being possessive and territorial

Leo

Cancer knows how to be clingy and they try to reason it by saying it's because they care. Their motivation might be good but they're still possessive 

Cancer

Capricorn 

They are way too possessive. They are fiercely protective of their territory

Aries can be jealous and possessive when it comes to their partners

Aries 

A Gemini can get overly possessive and jealous of their partner if they see them talking to someone else

Gemini

Their possessiveness often comes out in the form of random anger outbursts

Virgo 

They are notoriously possessive when it comes to engaging in romantic relationships

Libra

If they are possessive, it likely means that they have lost all trust and are afraid to lose the relationship

Aquarius 

