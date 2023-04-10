APRIL 10, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Are Possessive
They are stubborn and possessive in relationships
Taurus
They may feel possessiveness is emotionally suffocating, but they're not doing it to make themselves miserable but just to make themselves feel better
Scorpio
Leos are known for being possessive and territorial
Leo
Cancer knows how to be clingy and they try to reason it by saying it's because they care. Their motivation might be good but they're still possessive
Cancer
Capricorn
They are way too possessive. They are fiercely protective of their territory
Aries can be jealous and possessive when it comes to their partners
Aries
A Gemini can get overly possessive and jealous of their partner if they see them talking to someone else
Gemini
Their possessiveness often comes out in the form of random anger outbursts
Virgo
They are notoriously possessive when it comes to engaging in romantic relationships
Libra
If they are possessive, it likely means that they have lost all trust and are afraid to lose the relationship
Aquarius
