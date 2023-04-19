APRIL 19, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs Who Are Revengeful

When someone breaks their trust, Aries tend to take it too personally, and they wouldn't let anyone take advantage of them

Aries

The biggest thing a typical Leo can't apologize for is their ego and pride. If someone has betrayed their trust and hurt them, they have effectively crushed their ego in front of everyone

Leo

Scorpios are not very forgiving, and they never forget the pain they feel

Scorpio

If their beloved breaks their trust, they will ensure that everything connected to their relationship is destroyed

Capricorn

Taurus

Taurus amongst all is the least merciful and holds grudges the longest

Cancer is unable to forget things easily. They hold their hatred inside until it grows extremely large and bursts once it reaches its breaking point because they are resentful of certain people

Cancer 

Librans loathe those people who indulge in acts of injustice. If it affects them in any way, they will become very vengeful and do everything to get back at you

Libra

They may never truly forgive you no matter how much they try. They may even make you believe that you're forgiven but deep down they just won't forgive you. They're also known to be irrational so expect revenge of that kind

Aquarius 

If you have truly stabbed them in the back or betrayed them in any sort of way, be aware that a Pisces will not let you get away with it

Pisces

Gemini plan evil revenge but they can also be very unpredictable. They might just give up on revenge randomly

Gemini

