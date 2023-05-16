MAy 16, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Are Short Tempered
Aries are known for their fiery temper and impulsive nature. They can become easily frustrated and irritable when things don’t go their way
Image: Pexels
Aries
Image: Pexels
Taureans can become temperamental when they feel their values or possessions are under threat
Taurus
Cancers are sensitive and emotional. So, when they feel hurt or rejected, they can become temperamental
Image: Pexels
Cancer
When they feel bored or trapped, they can become temperamental and lash out at those around them
Image: Pexels
Gemini
Image: Pexels
Virgo
When Virgos become temperamental, it is usually due to feeling overwhelmed or underappreciated
When they feel ignored or undervalued, they can become temperamental
Image: Pexels
Leo
Their intense emotions and passionate nature can cause their temper when they feel wronged
Image: Pexels
Scorpio
Sagittarians are full of adventurous spirit and love of freedom, and when they feel trapped or restricted, they can become temperamental
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Capricorns can become temperamental when they feel their authority or reputation is under challenge
Image: Pexels
Capricorn
Libras can sometimes be indecisive and temperamental when they feel their sense of balance is disrupted
Image: Pexels
Libra
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.