Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

MAy 16, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Are Short Tempered 

Aries are known for their fiery temper and impulsive nature. They can become easily frustrated and irritable when things don’t go their way

Image: Pexels 

Aries 

Image: Pexels 

Taureans can become temperamental when they feel their values or possessions are under threat

Taurus 

Cancers are sensitive and emotional. So, when they feel hurt or rejected, they can become temperamental

Image: Pexels 

Cancer 

When they feel bored or trapped, they can become temperamental and lash out at those around them

Image: Pexels 

Gemini

Image: Pexels 

Virgo 

When Virgos become temperamental, it is usually due to feeling overwhelmed or underappreciated

When they feel ignored or undervalued, they can become temperamental

Image: Pexels 

Leo

Their intense emotions and passionate nature can cause their temper when they feel wronged

Image: Pexels 

Scorpio

Sagittarians are full of adventurous spirit and love of freedom, and when they feel trapped or restricted, they can become temperamental

Image: Pexels 

Sagittarius

Capricorns can become temperamental when they feel their authority or reputation is under challenge

Image: Pexels 

Capricorn 

Libras can sometimes be indecisive and temperamental when they feel their sense of balance is disrupted

Image: Pexels 

Libra 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here