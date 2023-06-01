Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

 lifestyle

JUNE 01, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Are Social Butterflies

They are social butterflies as they can talk to anyone about anything

Gemini

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

They make others feel beautiful and special and that is why they are social butterflies 

Leo

Image: Pinkvilla

Their hearts are drawn to art, music, dance, and connecting with others

Libra

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

They are social butterflies as they show up when a person is in need

Sagittarius

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

They are social butterflies as they can get along with anyone

Aquarius

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

They can talk to strangers as if they have been friends for years

Aries

Image: Deepika padukone Instagram

They are social butterflies by being a close observant

Capricorn

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

They love getting together with their family and friends

Pisces

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus is extroverted and can talk to anyone

Taurus

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

They are social butterflies as they know how to value other people’s times

Scorpio

