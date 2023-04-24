Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

APRIL 24, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Are Superstitious

Image- Pexels

One of the most prevalent superstitions is the fear of the number 13. When Cancerians learn that another Friday the 13th is approaching, many of them get a little afraid. Many of them are ill at ease on such days and tend to avoid going out

Cancer 

Image- Pexels

They have a ladder superstition. Some of these Virgos believe that an open ladder has a triangular shape. In some mythologies, it represents life. So, they think the risk of arousing any ghosts that reside in the triangle is not worth it when they walk under the ladder

Virgo 

Many superstitious Pisces folk believe that shattering a mirror would bring them bad luck for seven years. If you ask them the basis for their belief, some of them may counter that mirrors were once supposed to be the representations of the soul

Image- Pexels

Pisces 

Perhaps they were once told that "itchy palms" describes someone with an excessive thirst for money. But Sagittarius people think if your right palm itches, you'll meet someone new. And if your left palm itches, money will come your way

Image- Pexels

Sagittarius 

Image- Pexels

Aquarius

Aquarians appreciate that there is so much more out there than we are led to believe. Therefore, spirituality and superstitions are a natural part of their life

They easily believe conspiracies and superstitions, as they will choose to avoid or ignore the truth

Image- Pexels

Libra 

Scorpios are highly intuitive and their superstitions are part of listening to their inner voice and paying close attention to everything in their surroundings

Image- Pexels

Scorpio 

Aries tend to believe that they have control over what happens to them and that by following certain superstitions they make themselves less vulnerable to complete disaster

Image- Pexels

Aries 

They seem to be very stubborn and this translates over to superstition

Image- Pexels

Taurus

Leos may not think of themselves as superstitious, but their reaction to certain things shows that they believe in them enough to work hard to avoid them

Image- Pexels

Leo

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here