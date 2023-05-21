mAY 21, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Can Heal Broken Hearts
When a close one to Aquarius faces heartbreak, they are concerned with making sure their loved one has the resources necessary to move on and heal emotionally
Aquarius
When their loved ones are going through a breakup, Cancer plans everything based on their step-by-step breakup protocol
Cancer
They decide to be frank with their friends who are finding it difficult to mend their hearts. Virgos care deeply about their friends
Virgo
They frequently stay with a pal who is experiencing heartbreak by putting off dealing with their own work or home life
Taurus
Aries comforts others by being a true friend, and they're there for the person who is hurting day and night
Aries
Geminis know exactly what to say to make someone feel better, and they offer a great deal of comfort with their words
Gemini
They are deeply empathetic and like spending their time supporting and comforting others
Pisces
Capricorns comfort others by letting them know they are there for them and that they can depend on them for anything
Capricorn
Scorpio comforts others by letting them rage and scream. They don't tell them to calm down. They will hold the person's hand and tell them they will get through this
Scorpio
They will comfort others by listening to them, allowing them to feel whatever it is they're feeling, and encouraging the person to tell their story
Cancer
