Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

lifestyle

mAY 21, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Can Heal Broken Hearts

Image: Pexels 

When a close one to Aquarius faces heartbreak, they are concerned with making sure their loved one has the resources necessary to move on and heal emotionally

Aquarius 

Image: Pexels 

When their loved ones are going through a breakup, Cancer plans everything based on their step-by-step breakup protocol

Cancer 

Image: Pexels 

They decide to be frank with their friends who are finding it difficult to mend their hearts. Virgos care deeply about their friends

Virgo 

Image: Pexels 

They frequently stay with a pal who is experiencing heartbreak by putting off dealing with their own work or home life

Taurus 

Image: Pexels 

Aries comforts others by being a true friend, and they're there for the person who is hurting day and night

Aries 

Image: Pexels 

Geminis know exactly what to say to make someone feel better, and they offer a great deal of comfort with their words

Gemini 

Image: Pexels 

They are deeply empathetic and like spending their time supporting and comforting others 

Pisces 

Image: Pexels 

Capricorns comfort others by letting them know they are there for them and that they can depend on them for anything

Capricorn 

Image: Pexels 

Scorpio comforts others by letting them rage and scream. They don't tell them to calm down. They will hold the person's hand and tell them they will get through this

Scorpio 

Image: Pexels 

They will comfort others by listening to them, allowing them to feel whatever it is they're feeling, and encouraging the person to tell their story

Cancer 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here