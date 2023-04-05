APRIL 05, 2023

Heading 3

Zodiac Signs Who Can Read Minds

Cancerians are emotional and sensitive people, who can never be fooled. They can pick up on other’s emotions and can sense when something is fishy

Cancer

Pisces-born people are sensitive and intuitive beings. They can sense when something bad is about to happen and often surprise people with their accuracy

Pisces

Scorpios are very observant and attentive to their surroundings. They can instantly figure out when someone is lying to them by studying their body language and their gestures

Scorpio

It is not easy to hide something from them. Not only this, they also easily understand the mind of others by observing people, Virgos can easily understand what is going on in the mind of the person in front by seeing the gestures of the people

Virgo

Libra

Librans can read the energy of other people. They instantly know who is a positive and happy soul and who has an antisocial personality

Geminis are intuitive and sharp. They know what other people expect from them and can accordingly adapt to situations

Gemini 

Aries have the psychic ability to know exactly what's going to be the next big thing — they're the trend-whisperers

Aries

a Sagittarius is crazy intuitive and is often able to read your character and intentions like a book

Sagittarius 

Aquarians are excellent archivists, always keeping these memories preserved. They can read minds and have the receipts to prove it

Aquarius 

Capricorns have incredible instincts about people and their ability to read a person's thoughts can be almost unreal sometimes

Capricorn

