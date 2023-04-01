Heading 3

APRIL 01, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Crave Attention

They are super confident and smart which makes it easy for them to get spotted easily. They really don’t seek attention but know it very well that they have all the attention of everyone in the room

Aries 

Gemini people think they need all the attention because they are worth it. These people have the most exciting stories to tell people to make a get together extra fun

Gemini

Leo is the attention king/queen and they are also very dramatic. They crave all of the attention from people and will somehow manage to get it at any cost

Leo 

Scorpions won’t actively seek attention but they know how to get it when needed. They just want to be sure that they are on your mind

Scorpio

Sagittarius

These people always seek attention because of their extroverted personality. They are popular and can easily attract people to them


Libras would entice to pay attention to them and lavishing them with flattery. They appreciate being complimented and told that they are doing a good job

Libra

Pisces certainly wants and craves attention from their closest friends and family members

Pisces 

They love to show off themselves and crave attention 

Aquarius

Cancer needs the most attention to be happy in a relationship because they need constant reassurance

Cancer

They do not need much attention for themselves but cannot ignore it too 

Capricorn 

