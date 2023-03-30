Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

MAR 30, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Doubt People All Time

Pisces can be an emotional overthinker. This makes their daily life difficult because they can be easily offended and have a hard time believing others

Pisces

Scorpions often alienate people in their friend circle because it is in their nature to be antagonistic, combative, and contentious

Scorpio

This is the only air sign who easily believes in unsubstantiated conspiracy theories because they feel the world is out to get them

Aquarius

Leo is easygoing only around their family members. The Lions tend to be unduly suspicious, such as believing that friends they have just met are lying or plotting to defraud them

Leo

Taurus 

They take a measured pace before committing to a person. They are way too curious and to quench their thirst for information, they wouldn’t mind going to any lengths without a feeling of remorse for their actions

Tender-hearted cancer prefers to observe before they leap into a relationship. As a water sign, they are very sensitive and trustworthy and expect the same of their partner

Cancer 

When in a relationship, people of this sun sign may need extra effort to trust a partner

Capricorn 

Aries are curious, observing and make very good detectives. There’s nothing they hate more than a liar 

Aries 

Sagittarians have an intuitive and far-sighted nature, all because of their procrastination

Sagittarius 

The nature of the people of the Gemini zodiac is very suspicious. It takes a lot of time for the people of this zodiac to make a decision

Gemini 

