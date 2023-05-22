mAY 22, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Enjoy Their Own Company
Some zodiac signs love their own company and are comfortable being alone
Zodiac signs
Though they reflect their demeanor as strong, extrovert, and talkative, once the exterior shell of a Virgo pops, they come out to be big-time introverts
Virgo
People with this sign take a lot of time mingling into social groups. Therefore, they would ditch get-togethers and prioritize spending time with themselves
Scorpio
They are known for their originality. They need time alone to pursue their interests
Aquarius
They enjoy spending time in nature or pursuing their artistic interests
Pisces
They exhibit their persona as tough, resilient, and sturdy, so they don't like being expressive about their emotional strings
Capricorn
No matter how much they try, they just can’t open up with random people and are always seeking security, which they can’t find in the herds
Cancer
Though Sagittarians are often perceived as being outgoing and extroverted, they as a matter of fact, like being alone and keep a low profile
Sagittarius
They are soothing, stoic, chilled, and happy in their own skin
Taurus
When alone, they unwind peacefully and keep all the bad energy at bay
Aries
They crave the freedom to express themselves and prefer to work independently
Leo
