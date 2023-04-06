Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 06, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Exude Negative Energy

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Capricorn natives are high on scrambling dirt onto others because of their pessimistic ooze towards life

Capricorn

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Because of their penchant to stay on the mystical and imaginative grounds, Pisceans are most likely to disconnect from the outside world and make bare minimum interactions with others

Pisces

Scorpions are not very expressive of their emotions and tend to make bogus scenarios in their head, which is the most vital reason for the negativity

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Scorpio 

Cancer’s cynical oomph is the result of their profound and intense state of sentiments. Because of the nature to position others directly above themselves, they are more prone to burnout and by no means happy with themselves

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Cancer

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Virgo 

Virgos tend to be self-critical, but when they're in a negative energy cycle, their critical eye can be focused on other people as well as themselves

When Taurus gets in a negative energy cycle, they tend to pass it off as being realistic and seeing things as they are

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Taurus 

Geminis tend to get overly anxious about any important event of their life and this is the reason that they aren't able to perform their best under pressure

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Gemini

Leos are known to be prone to jealousy and possessiveness

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Leo

Librans crave attention and will get upset if they are ignored. They are prone to taking extreme measures just to be the centre of attraction and this trait doesn't really serve them well

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Libra

On the negative side, they are prone to be misunderstood by others because of their impatience and haste in conversation

 Image: Pinkvilla 

Sagittarius 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here