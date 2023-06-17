Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

lifestyle

june 17, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Give The Best Hugs

The people with the zodiac sign Aries are the best in giving passionate hugs to you 

Aries 

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

They can make you feel wanted so whenever you feel low then just go and get a hug from them

Taurus 

Image: Pexels

Leos are extremely emotional beings and surely know how to make you feel protective and safe. Hence, they give the best hugs 

Leo

Image: Pexels

Scorpions have ‘warm hugs’ added to their daily routine list. They are the best hug givers

Scorpio

Image: Pexels

They can give you the feeling of intimacy, through their passionate hugs 

Pisces 

Image: Pexels

Capricorns enjoy giving a good hug. They often go in for another one to help someone feel better

Capricorn 

Image: Pexels

They give the warmest hugs to make your day better. A Gemini makes all your worries go away with their warm hugs

Gemini

Image: Pexels

Taurus will reciprocate the cuddles to their partner as a way of showing their truest affections

Taurus 

Image: Pexels

Libras are too kind. And when it comes to hugs, their tender hugs can make your heart melt in a second

Libra

Image: Pexels

When you hug a Virgo, they make you feel supreme. So, go get a warm embrace from a Virgo

Virgo 

