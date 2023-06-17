june 17, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Give The Best Hugs
The people with the zodiac sign Aries are the best in giving passionate hugs to you
Aries
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
They can make you feel wanted so whenever you feel low then just go and get a hug from them
Taurus
Image: Pexels
Leos are extremely emotional beings and surely know how to make you feel protective and safe. Hence, they give the best hugs
Leo
Image: Pexels
Scorpions have ‘warm hugs’ added to their daily routine list. They are the best hug givers
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
They can give you the feeling of intimacy, through their passionate hugs
Pisces
Image: Pexels
Capricorns enjoy giving a good hug. They often go in for another one to help someone feel better
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
They give the warmest hugs to make your day better. A Gemini makes all your worries go away with their warm hugs
Gemini
Image: Pexels
Libras are too kind. And when it comes to hugs, their tender hugs can make your heart melt in a second
Libra
Image: Pexels
When you hug a Virgo, they make you feel supreme. So, go get a warm embrace from a Virgo
Virgo
