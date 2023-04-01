Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle 

APRIL 01, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Have Autophobia

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Being ignored or left alone makes Leo people anxious and uncomfortable

Leo 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

A Gemini always wants to be surrounded by people. He or she can’t stay alone. Loneliness makes them sad and depressed

Gemini

A Taurus, too, fears loneliness. Silence haunts them and they can’t think of staying alone for a day

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus 

Virgos start feeling anxious when they are alone. They can’t cope with loneliness and have, often, spent their lives with people around them

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Virgo 

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Sagittarius

Loneliness reminds Sagittarius of all their weaknesses in life. This leaves them vulnerable and agitated

They do not love going to huge social events alone and they want a company 

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Aquarius 

They fear being alone and not being loved 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pisces 

Even though they love their own company, they do not love being alone 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn

They hate being alone and they suffer from anxiety

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram 

Scorpio 

Cancer fears being alone. For them, partnership, love, marriage, and family are sacred above all things

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Cancer 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here