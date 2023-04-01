APRIL 01, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Have Autophobia
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Being ignored or left alone makes Leo people anxious and uncomfortable
Leo
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A Gemini always wants to be surrounded by people. He or she can’t stay alone. Loneliness makes them sad and depressed
Gemini
A Taurus, too, fears loneliness. Silence haunts them and they can’t think of staying alone for a day
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Taurus
Virgos start feeling anxious when they are alone. They can’t cope with loneliness and have, often, spent their lives with people around them
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Virgo
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Sagittarius
Loneliness reminds Sagittarius of all their weaknesses in life. This leaves them vulnerable and agitated
They do not love going to huge social events alone and they want a company
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Aquarius
They fear being alone and not being loved
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pisces
Even though they love their own company, they do not love being alone
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Capricorn
They hate being alone and they suffer from anxiety
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Scorpio
Cancer fears being alone. For them, partnership, love, marriage, and family are sacred above all things
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Cancer
