APRIL 08, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Lack Sense Of Remorse
Their anger and wrath usually make them blind and amp up their terrible temper that knows no bounds
Pisces
Brimmed with mysterious senses, Scorpio-born individuals are all about vengeance. Though they are passionate, the hurtful feelings make them cold, and they won’t hesitate to take revenge
Scorpio
They do not hold any emotional baggage, and it is extremely easy for them to cause sentimental damage to other individuals
Virgo
They simply want to see themselves as the leading force. They really enjoy manipulating and dominating their near and dear ones. Their actions are highly dangerous
Aries
Cancer
They may come across as kind and sensitive, but it is quite a bold exterior they put up. Their emotions make them deadly and they get so caught up by these emotions that they usually don't know what they are doing, which can lead to some extreme and scary results
An aquarian has the tendency to be nonplussed and show no remorse whatsoever. They sometimes do not even realise the sadness
Aquarius
Capricorns are quite stubborn which makes it hard for them to apologise. But it is not that they are not remorseful, they just need some time to process. And they think that maybe apologising would define them as a vulnerable person. Hence, they tend to avoid apologising
Capricorn
They can be uncaring and completely unemotional at times; When it comes to love, they don't seem to show empathy towards their partner
Gemini
Libra is equally as hurtful and selfish as they are kind and compassionate, and when driven to extremes, Libra will destroy the most beautiful things
Libra
Since Leos are known for being larger than life, they have a tendency to step on people's toes or forget to consider other people's feelings. However, a Leo feels it's unfair to ask them to apologise for simply being who they are
Leo
