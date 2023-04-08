Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 08, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Lack Sense Of Remorse

Image: Pinkvilla

Their anger and wrath usually make them blind and amp up their terrible temper that knows no bounds

Pisces

Image: Pinkvilla

Brimmed with mysterious senses, Scorpio-born individuals are all about vengeance. Though they are passionate, the hurtful feelings make them cold, and they won’t hesitate to take revenge 

Scorpio

They do not hold any emotional baggage, and it is extremely easy for them to cause sentimental damage to other individuals

Image: Pinkvilla

Virgo

They simply want to see themselves as the leading force. They really enjoy manipulating and dominating their near and dear ones. Their actions are highly dangerous

Image: Pinkvilla

Aries 

Image: Pinkvilla

Cancer

They may come across as kind and sensitive, but it is quite a bold exterior they put up. Their emotions make them deadly and they get so caught up by these emotions that they usually don't know what they are doing, which can lead to some extreme and scary results

An aquarian has the tendency to be nonplussed and show no remorse whatsoever. They sometimes do not even realise the sadness

Image: Pinkvilla

Aquarius

Capricorns are quite stubborn which makes it hard for them to apologise. But it is not that they are not remorseful, they just need some time to process. And they think that maybe apologising would define them as a vulnerable person. Hence, they tend to avoid apologising

Image: Pinkvilla

Capricorn

They can be uncaring and completely unemotional at times; When it comes to love, they don't seem to show empathy towards their partner

Image: Pinkvilla

Gemini

Libra is equally as hurtful and selfish as they are kind and compassionate, and when driven to extremes, Libra will destroy the most beautiful things

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

Since Leos are known for being larger than life, they have a tendency to step on people's toes or forget to consider other people's feelings. However, a Leo feels it's unfair to ask them to apologise for simply being who they are

Image: Pinkvilla

Leo

