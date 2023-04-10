Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 10, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Love Rom-Coms Love Story

Taureans enjoy living in their very own world and spend a great deal of time there fantasizing about their ideal love tale to unfold

Taurus

Cancerians constantly imagine the ideal partner and a love tale that would play out in their lives just as it would in a romantic comedy

Cancer 

The imaginative side of the Libra personality loves to ferry these people into their romantic fantasy world

Libra 

Pisceans are often shut off from the realities of life because they spend so much time in their realm of imagination 

Pisces 

Aries

Love-sick Aries are a lover of rom-com stories 

A Leo in love is very bold and will leave no doubt in the mind of their loved ones about their feelings

Leo

They are loving and honest and spend their time fantasizing about their ideal love tale

Sagittarius 

They love simple romances and are skilled at communicating their thoughts to their spouse/ partner 

Gemini

They are generous in love and spend time in their realm of imagination 

Capricorn

When it comes to love, Aquarius are inherently more imaginative, which is one of the most intriguing aspects of their personalities 

Aquarius

