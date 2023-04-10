APRIL 10, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Love Rom-Coms Love Story
Taureans enjoy living in their very own world and spend a great deal of time there fantasizing about their ideal love tale to unfold
Taurus
Cancerians constantly imagine the ideal partner and a love tale that would play out in their lives just as it would in a romantic comedy
Cancer
The imaginative side of the Libra personality loves to ferry these people into their romantic fantasy world
Libra
Pisceans are often shut off from the realities of life because they spend so much time in their realm of imagination
Pisces
Aries
Love-sick Aries are a lover of rom-com stories
A Leo in love is very bold and will leave no doubt in the mind of their loved ones about their feelings
Leo
They are loving and honest and spend their time fantasizing about their ideal love tale
Sagittarius
They love simple romances and are skilled at communicating their thoughts to their spouse/ partner
Gemini
They are generous in love and spend time in their realm of imagination
Capricorn
When it comes to love, Aquarius are inherently more imaginative, which is one of the most intriguing aspects of their personalities
Aquarius
