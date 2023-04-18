APRIL 18, 2023
Zodiac Signs Who Struggle With Self-Love
The very insecure nature of Taurus often results in a lack of self-love. They excessively worry about how their partner feels about them and depend on their partners for happiness all the time
Taurus
Cancerians tend to confide in others as they are very sensitive and constantly need to feel a sense of belonging and security. The excessive emotion of loneliness prevents them from showering themselves with the appropriate amount of self-love they deserve
Cancer
Libra’s captivating personality to persuade people are two things that contribute to their allure. This often makes them rely on the approval and validation from those around them for their well-being which somewhere states that they lack self-love
Libra
They typically miss out on how they ought to be feeling in an attempt to fix everyone else's problems. And if they are unable to help someone, they blame themselves and start feeling unworthy of love
Pisces
Gemini
People under zodiac sign think they have to have all the answers before they can love themselves or know everything
They only themselves when everyone loves them otherwise they don't care about self-love
Leo
They do not know how to self-love rather they tear themselves down inside their own mind
Virgo
They chase after toxic and invulnerable thing which prove they lack self-love
Scorpio
They chase after everything and never feel fully satisfied. Hence, they struggle with self-love
Sagittarius
Their expectations of themselves are too high which make them ignore about self-love
Capricorn
