Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 18, 2023

Zodiac Signs Who Struggle With Self-Love

The very insecure nature of Taurus often results in a lack of self-love. They excessively worry about how their partner feels about them and depend on their partners for happiness all the time

Taurus 

Cancerians tend to confide in others as they are very sensitive and constantly need to feel a sense of belonging and security. The excessive emotion of loneliness prevents them from showering themselves with the appropriate amount of self-love they deserve

Cancer 

Libra’s captivating personality to persuade people are two things that contribute to their allure. This often makes them rely on the approval and validation from those around them for their well-being which somewhere states that they lack self-love

Libra 

They typically miss out on how they ought to be feeling in an attempt to fix everyone else's problems. And if they are unable to help someone, they blame themselves and start feeling unworthy of love

Pisces 

Gemini

People under zodiac sign think they have to have all the answers before they can love themselves or know everything

They only themselves when everyone loves them otherwise they don't care about self-love 

Leo

They do not know how to self-love rather they tear themselves down inside their own mind 

Virgo

They chase after toxic and invulnerable thing which prove they lack self-love 

Scorpio

They chase after everything and never feel fully satisfied. Hence, they struggle with self-love 

Sagittarius 

Their expectations of themselves are too high which make them ignore about self-love

Capricorn 

