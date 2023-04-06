Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 06, 2023

Zodiac Signs With Magnetic Personality

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Aries people are engaging, smart, and capable, and they want your attention just as badly as you want to give it to them. They are heavenly magnetic personalities

Aries 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

They make others happy and their magnetic personality is, often, a topic of discussion

Leo

They are born with a charismatic and magnetic personality. They are fun, entertaining and exciting

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Taurus

Libras are charismatic and owners of good vibes. They have bold and magnetic personalities and are, often, fearless, too

Image: Pinkvilla

Libra

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pisces

Pisces have a natural warmth and likability to them. As much as they seek attention and love, they are also quite attractive to those looking for love in return

They have a magnetic personality and love meeting new people 

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram 

Sagittarius

Geminis are magnetic people. They attract only a good lot. They are people's favourite colleagues, classmates, and batchmates. No one tends to hate a Gemini without any reason

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Gemini

Their sharp intellect and progressive views combine to create a personality that is magnetic, optimistic and welcoming for all

Image: Preity Zinta Instagram 

Aquarius

Capricorns attract people due to their magnetic personality. They are extremely committed and loyal partners. They exhibit loyalty like no other, and that's what makes them appealing

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Capricorn

Scorpios are known for their charming nature that can even win over enemies. They are polite, talk softly, and always lend help to others which makes them very pleasant

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Scorpio

