Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 25, 2024

Zodiacs and the kind of hugs they give

Awkward, and unsure, but with a show of warmth. They hug like that because they're those who are afraid to trust

ARIES

Strong and firm, with the ability to embrace and feel all the warmth. They hug like that, because they're tactile and sensual

Taurus

Close and passionate, they demonstrate how deeply they love and care for someone. They hug like this only those who they deeply cherish

Gemini

Empathetic and all-embracing, to express love during a quarrel, in moments of someone else's weakness. They hug like that only those whom they consider closer than family

CANCER

Dominant and all-forgiving embraces allow one to say, 'You're not going anywhere as long as I'm here.' They hug those dear to them, even if their pride is wounded

Leo

Lazy cuddles, expressing gratitude for the care shown towards them. Usually, they hug someone like that while sitting on the couch

VIRGO

Gentle, loving embraces to signify 'yes, this is mine' in any social setting and express affection. Reserved only for those who are in a relationship

LIBRA

Tired farewell embraces express when one doesn't want to let go of the person they love

Scorpio

AQUARIUS

Embraces under the guise, which they show when they already like someone but are afraid to admit it

Protective embraces, expressing that they will never abandon anything, and are ready to comfort no matter what happens

Pisces

