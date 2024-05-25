Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 25, 2024
Zodiacs and the kind of hugs they give
Awkward, and unsure, but with a show of warmth. They hug like that because they're those who are afraid to trust
ARIES
Strong and firm, with the ability to embrace and feel all the warmth. They hug like that, because they're tactile and sensual
Taurus
Close and passionate, they demonstrate how deeply they love and care for someone. They hug like this only those who they deeply cherish
Gemini
Empathetic and all-embracing, to express love during a quarrel, in moments of someone else's weakness. They hug like that only those whom they consider closer than family
CANCER
Dominant and all-forgiving embraces allow one to say, 'You're not going anywhere as long as I'm here.' They hug those dear to them, even if their pride is wounded
Leo
Lazy cuddles, expressing gratitude for the care shown towards them. Usually, they hug someone like that while sitting on the couch
VIRGO
Gentle, loving embraces to signify 'yes, this is mine' in any social setting and express affection. Reserved only for those who are in a relationship
LIBRA
Tired farewell embraces express when one doesn't want to let go of the person they love
Scorpio
AQUARIUS
Embraces under the guise, which they show when they already like someone but are afraid to admit it
Protective embraces, expressing that they will never abandon anything, and are ready to comfort no matter what happens
Pisces
