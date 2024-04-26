Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 26, 2024

Zodiacs and their obsessions

Getting into arguments for no good reason

ARIES

What is for breakfast, lunch and dinner?

TAURUS

Sharing their knowledge and experiences when no one asked for

GEMINI

Crying about everything

CANCER

Safayi, safayi,safayi

VIRGO

SCORPIO

The people they match with on dating apps

Plans for Lakshadweep that would never happen

SAGITTARIUS

Work, work, and work!

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUS

Being right all the time

Overthinking!

PISCES

