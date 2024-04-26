Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 26, 2024
Zodiacs and their obsessions
Getting into arguments for no good reason
ARIES
What is for breakfast, lunch and dinner?
TAURUS
Sharing their knowledge and experiences when no one asked for
GEMINI
Crying about everything
CANCER
Safayi, safayi,safayi
VIRGO
SCORPIO
The people they match with on dating apps
Plans for Lakshadweep that would never happen
SAGITTARIUS
Work, work, and work!
CAPRICORN
AQUARIUS
Being right all the time
Overthinking!
PISCES
